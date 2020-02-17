Court issues order for arrest of ex-Customs boss Dikko

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, issued a bench warrant for the arrest of former Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Abdullahi Dikko.

Dikko was dragged to court by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) where the former Customs boss was asked to appear before the court on allegations of fraud against him, while he was in office.

ICPC in the charge sheet marked FHC/ABJ/CR/21/2019, alleged that Dikko and others induced the Managing Director of Cambial Limited, Yemi Obadeyi, to pay N1.1 billion (N1,100, 952,380.96) into the account of Capital Law Office as a refundable ‘completion security deposit’ for the purchase of 120 units of duplexes as residential accommodation for officers of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Others named as defendants are former Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs in charge of Finance, Administration and Technical Services, Garba Makarfi; and Umar Hussaini, a lawyer and owner of Capital Law firm.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu issued the warrant over Mr Dikko’s continued failure to attend court proceedings to answer to the charge of fraud brought against him and the two others by the ICPC.

Dikko’s lawyer, Solomon Akuma, on the last adjourned date, promised to ensure his client’s presence in court.

Meanwhile , Mr Akuma presented a medical report claiming Dikko was critically ill and hospitalized in London.

Justice Ojukwu noted that Dikko’s address, as shown on the medical report, 6, Amhed Musa Crescent Jabi, Abuja, did not support his lawyer’s claim that he was admitted in a London hospital.

The judge said that if Dikko was actually hospitalised in London, the prosecution should suspend effecting the arrest warrant, but if found to be otherwise, the prosecution should arrest Dikko and produce him in court on March 16th 2020, the next adjourned date for arraignment.

