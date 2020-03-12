Court issues restraining order on APC lawyer, spokesman, others

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Wednesday gave restraining orders against the disruption of the National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The National Legal Adviser of the party, Babatunde Ogala; the National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu; and Waziri Bulama were specifically restrained from taking any steps to disrupt the meeting of the APC NEC, convened by the party’s National Working Committee and scheduled for March 17.

Justuce S.U Bature handed down the ruling on Wednesday after listening to an ex-parte application filed by one Mustapha Salihu.

Read also: Presidency has no hand in Sanusi’s dethronement -Ganduje

The judge also made an order “compelling the 4th defendant (APC) to give effect to the resolution of the National Working Committee convening the National Executive Committee meeting of the 4th defendant (APC) scheduled for 17th March 2020 or any subsequent date pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed.”

The judge further granted leave to the applicant to serve originating summons on Ogala, Issa-Onilu, Bulama and the APC “by substituted means, to wit: by serving same on any adult at the office of the Deputy National Secretary of the 4th defendant at the APC National Secretariat and deem same as proper service.”

Justice Bature adjourned till March 20 to hear the Motion on Notice.

Join the conversation

Opinions