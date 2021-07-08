Court jails 12 students two years for internet fraud

A Federal High Court sitting in Enugu has sentenced twelve students arrested for Internet fraud to two years’ imprisonment.

The students were arraigned before Justice I.M. Buba on charges bordering on forgery, impersonation, and obtaining money from unsuspecting foreign nationals under false pretences.

In a statement on Wednesday, Head, Media and Publicity of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, identified the convicts as Izuchukwu Goodness, Okechukwu Ifeanyichukwu, Nwabueze Ifeanyi, Egbo Gerrard, Ekene Oputa, Iloegbunam Justine, Edeh Michael, Edeh Dominic, Iloegbunam Onyeka, Ogu Kingsley, Mbanugo Ifeanyi, and Edeh Emmanuel.

The charge against one of the defendants read, “That you, Mbanugo Ifeanyi, on or about March 10, 2021, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, fraudulently impersonated Ornale Sylvestermanda and Venita through a fake Telegram account, with the intent to obtain money from unsuspecting foreign nationals, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 22(3) (a)(b) of the Cybercrimes Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (4) of the same Act.”

According to the statement, the students pleaded guilty after the charges were read to them, while Justice Buba convicted and sentenced them to two years’ imprisonment each with an option of N1 million fine each.

