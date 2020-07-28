Court jails commercial motorcyclist 20 years for s*xually assaulting daughter

Justice Sybil Nwaka of the Ikeja S*xual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Tuesday sentenced a 37-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Emmanuel Idoko, to 20 years imprisonment for s*xually assaulting his 12-year-old daughter.

The judge while delivering judgment on the sexual assault charge against Idoko, said the prosecution diligently proved its case against the convict.

The motorcyclist was convicted for inserting his finger into his daughter’s private part.

The judge said: “The defendant is found guilty of the charge of sexual assault by penetration contrary to Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

READ ALSO: Headmaster remanded in prison for assaulting 10-yr-old pupil

“He is hereby sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.”

The prosecution for the Lagos State government led by Jide Boye told the court that Idoko committed the offence between July and November 2017 at his residence in Oworoshoki area of Lagos.

“He sexually assaulted his 12-year-old daughter (name withheld) by penetrating her private part using his finger,” Boye said.

Join the conversation

Opinions