Metro
Court jails fake priest for fraud in Abuja
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abuja Zonal Office has secured the conviction of one Jacob Samuel on an amended one count charge of cheating.
Justice J.O. Onwuegbuzie of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja convicted the defendant after he pleaded guilty to the charge brought against him.
Samuel was said to have falsely represented himself as a priest or spiritualist and induced one Rebecca into delivering to him the sum of N103,000 (One Hundred and Three Thousand Naira).
READ ALSO: EFCC arrests six suspected fraudsters in Abuja
Based on his plea, the prosecution asked the court to convict him accordingly. But his counsel, M.K Agbontien urged the court to temper justice with mercy as the defendant was a first-time offender and had returned the proceeds of crime.
The court convicted and sentenced the defendant to six months imprisonment with an option of N50,000 (Fifty Thousand Naira) fine.
