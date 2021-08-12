Politics
Court jails man 30 months for insulting Adamawa gov, Fintiri
A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Yola, Adamawa State, has sentenced Ali Yakubu Numan, a businessman in the state, to two and half years in prison for insulting the state Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.
Numan was jailed with the option of a N50,000 fine for publishing insulting statements against the Governor on Social media and calling him the ‘Father of all thieves.’
Also, he was sentenced to six months in prison without the option of a fine for ‘disturbance of public peace.’
Meanwhile, Numan was arraigned by the Attorney-General of the State for charges of defamation.
The businessman had in a series of statements published in Hausa and Fulfulde on the 11th, 12th, 13th, 17th, 20th, and 29th of July 2021 on his Facebook Page, described Fintiri as ‘A thief and father of all thieves’.
He described Fintiri as “a thief and father of all thieves in Nigeria, who stole indomie, spaghetti, and hundreds of billions of naira from the state coffers.”
He had been earlier arraigned before the court on Tuesday, and the judge ordered that he be sent to a correctional center.
