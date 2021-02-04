Court jails man one year for cybercrime in Kaduna

Justice P. H. Malong of a Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna has convicted and sentenced one Felix Oyegbada to one year imprisonment for offence bordering on cybercrime.

Felix was convicted on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 after pleading guilty to one count amended charge preferred against him by the Kaduna Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The charge reads, “that you Felix Oyebada “M” sometime between February and March, 2020 in Ekpoma, Edo State within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, did commit an offence to wit: retain possession of three(3) Fidelity Bank Plc ATM cards, issued in the name of different card holders (Christopher Omodiagbon, Peter Ayemere and Amiolemen Eric), which cards you knew were taken under circumstances which constitute card theft, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 34 of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention, Etc) Act 2015 and punishable under the same section”.

In view of his guilty plea, the prosecuting counsel M. Lawal urged the court to convict the defendant.

Justice Malong convicted and sentenced Felix to one year in prison with option of one million naira fine.

