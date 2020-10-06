Court jails trader for receiving stolen items

Latest Metro

October 6, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A 41-year-old trader, Adams Bala, has been sentenced to four months imprisonment for receiving stolen items.

A Grade I Area Court sitting Kubwa, Abuja, presided over by Judge Muhammad Adamu gave the judgement on Tuesday.

The accused pleaded guilty to having received stolen burglary proof and metal doors.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 319 of the Penal Code while he gave Bala an option to pay a fine of N5,000.

