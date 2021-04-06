Court jails two internet fraudsters in Port Harcourt | Ripples Nigeria

Justice A.T Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has convicted and sentenced Gerald Uwuoma (a.k.a, Charlie Clifford Jimmy) and Promise Amadi, a serial fraudster, to two years in prison on separate charges that border on impersonation and internet fraud contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (iv)of the same Act.

Both defendants were convicted on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 after pleading “guilty” to the charges preferred against them by the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The one-count charge against Uwuoma reads: “That you Gerald Uwuoma (a.k.a Charlie Clifford Jimmy) sometimes in 2020 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did fraudulently impersonate one Charlie Clifford Jimmy, a computer Engineer attached to the United States of America Army with intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (IV) of the same Act”.

In view of Uwuoma’s “guilty” plea, prosecuting counsel, F.O. Amama urged the Court to convict and sentence him accordingly. Defence counsel, F.A. Bigha did not oppose the prayer of the prosecution.

Justice Mohammed convicted and sentenced Uwuoma to two years imprisonment, with an option of fine of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500, 000.00). He also ordered that the devices ( One White Samsung A50 with the sim card, two USB flash drive, One black power bank, One HP Elite AH Colour laptop) used in committing the offence be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Uwuoma’s journey to the Correctional Centre began when the EFCC acted on some verified intelligence linking him with some internet- related fraudulent activities. He was arrested at Emenike Estate, New Owerri, Imo State and prosecuted accordingly.

For Amadi, one of the two counts on which he was convicted, reads: “That you Promise Amadi (a.k.a Sebastian Ubierna ) on or about March 2020 to February, 2021 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did fraudulently impersonate one Sebastian Ubierna with the intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (I) of the Cybercrimes ( Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act 2015 and punishable under section 22 (2) (IV) of the same Act”.

Following his guilty plea, Justice Mohammed found Amadi guilty, convicted and sentenced him to one year imprisonment on count 1 and 2 respectively, with an option of fine of Two Hundred Thousand Naira only (N200, 000.00). The sentences run concurrently.

The judge ordered that the Samsung Galaxy S8+ recovered from him be forfeited to the Federal Government, sold and the proceeds paid into TSA account of the government.

Amadi was arrested after being linked with impersonation of an American: Hector. A. Ramirez in several internet- related dealings. Investigation showed that he severally posed as an entrepreneur, real estate sales expert and financial adviser at World Trade Centre in the United States of America.

