Metro
Court jails two undergraduate students one year for internet fraud
Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin, on Wednesday sentenced two students to one year imprisonment each for internet fraud.
The convicts – Olamilekan Ezekiel Adebayo of Kwara State University (KWASU) and Ibrahim Najeeb Omotosho of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for internet fraud.
The two students pleaded guilty to their separate charge.
The EFCC counsel, Innocent Mbachie, urged the court to sentence the students based on their admittance of guilt and the evidence tendered against them.
READ ALSO: EFCC arrests 37 suspected internet fraudsters
Delivering judgment on the two cases, Justice Oyinloye said the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced Adebayo to one year imprisonment with an option of N100,000 fine.
He ordered that the sum of $200 which the convict raised as restitution be forfeited to the victim through the Federal Government.
The judge also ordered the forfeiture of Samsung phone recovered from the convict to the federal government.
Similarly, he sentenced Omotosho to one year imprisonment with an option of N500,000 fine.
The judge also ordered the convict to forfeit the iPhone 12 pro which he benefited from the crime to the federal government.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...