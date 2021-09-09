Court jails two undergraduate students one year for internet fraud

Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin, on Wednesday sentenced two students to one year imprisonment each for internet fraud.

The convicts – Olamilekan Ezekiel Adebayo of Kwara State University (KWASU) and Ibrahim Najeeb Omotosho of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for internet fraud.

The two students pleaded guilty to their separate charge.

The EFCC counsel, Innocent Mbachie, urged the court to sentence the students based on their admittance of guilt and the evidence tendered against them.

Delivering judgment on the two cases, Justice Oyinloye said the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced Adebayo to one year imprisonment with an option of N100,000 fine.

He ordered that the sum of $200 which the convict raised as restitution be forfeited to the victim through the Federal Government.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture of Samsung phone recovered from the convict to the federal government.

Similarly, he sentenced Omotosho to one year imprisonment with an option of N500,000 fine.

The judge also ordered the convict to forfeit the iPhone 12 pro which he benefited from the crime to the federal government.

