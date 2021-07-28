Metro
Court jails Unilorin, KWASU, Kwara Poly students for cybercrime
The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 secured the conviction of one Abubakar Abdulbashit Opeyemi, a final year Student of the University of Ilorin and two other undergraduate students charged with offences bordering on love scam and internet fraud.
The two other convicts are Alimi Abiodun and Idowu Rasaq Olarewaju, who are students of the Kwara State University, KWASU, Molete and Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, respectively.
Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin convicted and sentenced the three undergraduates to various jail terms after the court found them guilty of various offences preferred against them by the EFCC.
The three convicts, who were arraigned on separate charges pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against them.
In his judgment on the cases on Tuesday, Justice Abdulgafar while relying on the plea of guilt entered by the defendants and the various exhibits tendered against them, held that the prosecution succeeded in proving its case beyond reasonable doubts.
Consequently, Abdulbashit Opeyemi was sentenced to six months imprisonment, which shall be suspended for one year. The judge also ordered that the convict’s iPhones, HP Laptop which were used as instruments in committing the crime and a draft of N50,000 (Fifty Thousand Naira) which he raised as restitution be forfeited to the Federal Government.
Read also: Court jails man one year for cybercrime in Kaduna
In sentencing Abiodun, the judge gave him three months imprisonment on count one and one year imprisonment on count two, which shall be suspended for one year. He also ordered the forfeiture of his iPhone and the sum of N352,000 draft raised by him (the convict) to the Federal Government.
For Idowu, Justice Abdulgafar sentenced him to six months imprisonment, which shall be suspended for six months. He also ordered the forfeiture of his (the convict) 2014 Toyota Venza, 2 iPhones, HP Laptop, the sum of N404,414 in his First Bank account to the Federal Government.
“The sentences are without option of fine”, the judge added.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....