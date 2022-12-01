Politics
Court nullifies Abia APGA guber primary, orders fresh election
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday, nullified the May 29 governorship primary elections held by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State and ordered for a fresh primary election to be conducted within 14 days.
The judgment which was delivered by Justice Binta Nyako, was sequel to a suit filed by Chikwe Udensi who challenged the outcome of the party’s gubernatorial primary election which produced by Professor Greg Ibe as APGA’s gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 elections.
Read also:2023: Don’t sit on the fence, Enugu APGA guber candidate, Nweke, cautions Nigerians against political apathy
Udensi had, in his suit, prayed the court to declare him winner of the party’s gubernatorial primary election or in the alternative, order for the conduct of a fresh election.
In her ruling, Justice Nyako held that from the evidence and testimonies of witnesses, the APGA governorship primary election in Abia was flawed and marred by irregularities.
She consequently nullified the election and ordered the party to conduct a fresh primary election.
