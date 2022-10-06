Court nullifies APC candidates’ nominations in Ogun

The Federal High Court, Abeokuta, on Thursday nullified the nominations of two All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in Ogun State.

The candidates are Hon. Isiaq Akinlade for Yewa South/Ipokia Federal Constituency and Biyi Adeleye in Remo North State constituency.

Justice O.O. Oguntoyinbo nullified the primary elections that produced both candidates over irregularities.

He held that the primary election that produced Akinlade as APC’s House of Representatives candidate was “irregular, null and void.”

The judgement against Akinlade was delivered in a suit filed by an aggrieved aspirant, Chief Michael Adeleke.

APC, Akinlade and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were listed as respondents in the suit.

The plaintiff had through his counsel, George Oyeniyi, argued that the primary election held in Ilaro on May 27 did not follow the party’s guidelines.

He argued that Akinlade never paid for an expression of interest and nomination form or screened by the APC within the time prescribed by the party for the primary.

In his ruling, Justice Oguntoyinbo ordered the party to conduct a fresh primary in the constituency within 14 days.

He also restrained APC and INEC from recognising Akinlade as candidate for Yewa South/Ipokia Federal Constituency.

The judge nullified Adeleye’s nomination while ruling on the application filed by another aggrieved aspirant, Osho Solomon.

