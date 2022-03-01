Politics
Court nullifies APC congress in Taraba
Justice Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court, Jalingo, on Tuesday nullified the All Progressives Congress (APC) congress in Taraba State.
He told those parading themselves as officials of the party to stop forthwith.
The ruling followed a suit filed by some aggrieved members of the party, alleging a violation of APC Constitution in the conduct of the state congress held on October 4 last year.
The APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were listed as respondents in the case.
The plaintiffs claimed the party did not hold its state congress at its Secretariat and also failed to inform members about the date of the congress.
They urged the court to nullify the outcome of the congress and order the conduct of fresh exercise.
Amobeda granted the plaintiffs’ plea and ordered the party to conduct another state congress and carry every member along.
Counsel for the defendants, Mr. John Odekina, said his clients would appeal the judgment.
READ ALSO: 'APC will take over Taraba in 2023,' Says ex-gov Umar
He said: “The court has given its judgment and we are grateful but this is not the final court.
“We have the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.
”We know the Supreme Court has stated categorically, specifically and unequivocally in many cases that intra-party disputes are not issues where courts can litigate upon because they are domestic issues.
”In consultation with our clients, we will be ready to roll into motion our appeal at the court of appeal.
“And we remain undaunted, unyielding and uncompromising, until the final declaration is made on this issue.”
