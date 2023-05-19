Politics
Court nullifies election of Otti as Abia gov-elect, 10 days to inauguration
The election of Alex Otti, the Abia State Governor-elect, has been nullified by a Federal High Court sitting in Kano State.
The court, presided over by Justice MN Yunusa, also nullified the candidature of all Labour Party flagbearers in Abia and Kano States, ruling that their emergence was not in compliance with the 2022 Electoral Act provisions.
Justice Yunusa gave the ruling in the Suit marked FHC/KN/CS/107/2023 filed by one Mr Ibrahim Haruna Ibrahim against the Labour Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission {INEC}..
READ ALSO:Abia Gov-elect, Otti, declares 7 days fasting ahead of inauguration
The judge held that “The party that has not complied with the provisions of the electoral act cannot be said to have candidate in an election and cannot be declared winner of an election; this being so, the votes credited to the 1st defendant is a wasted vote,” the judge held.
Justice Yunusa further held that the failure of the Labour Party to submit its membership register to the INEC within 30 days before their primaries renders the process invalid.
This is coming barely 10 days to the inauguration of Otti, as governor of Abia State.
Details later…
