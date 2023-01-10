Court nullifies Elisha Abbo’s nomination as APC candidate in Adamawa North

The Adamawa State High Court, Yola, on Tuesday, nullified the nomination of Senator Ishaku Abbo as the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Adamawa North senatorial zone for this year’s election.

Justice Mohammed Danladi, who delivered the judgement, held that Abbo was expelled from the party by his ward executives in the Mubi North local government area of Adamawa on October 7 last year.

The APC executive in Mubi LGA had on that date approved the expulsion of the lawmaker following a recommendation by the party’s disciplinary committee.

The lawmaker secured the party’s ticket after defeating Senator Binta Masi and two other aspirants in the primary election held in the district on May 29, 2022.

READ ALSO: ALLEGED ASSAULT: Senator Elisha Abbo surrenders to police for investigation

The judge gave the ruling in a suit filed by two APC members, Abdullahi Suleiman and Yusha’u Usman of Kolere and Sabon Layi Wards of Mubi North LGA.

The duo had in the suit challenged Abbo’s status in the party.

Justice Danladi declared that the respondent was not entitled to any right or privilege accorded to APC members in the state.

He also restrained APC from recognising Abbo as its candidate, adding he had failed to defend himself as demanded by the court.

