News
Court nullifies Elisha Abbo’s nomination as APC candidate in Adamawa North
The Adamawa State High Court, Yola, on Tuesday, nullified the nomination of Senator Ishaku Abbo as the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Adamawa North senatorial zone for this year’s election.
Justice Mohammed Danladi, who delivered the judgement, held that Abbo was expelled from the party by his ward executives in the Mubi North local government area of Adamawa on October 7 last year.
The APC executive in Mubi LGA had on that date approved the expulsion of the lawmaker following a recommendation by the party’s disciplinary committee.
The lawmaker secured the party’s ticket after defeating Senator Binta Masi and two other aspirants in the primary election held in the district on May 29, 2022.
READ ALSO: ALLEGED ASSAULT: Senator Elisha Abbo surrenders to police for investigation
The judge gave the ruling in a suit filed by two APC members, Abdullahi Suleiman and Yusha’u Usman of Kolere and Sabon Layi Wards of Mubi North LGA.
The duo had in the suit challenged Abbo’s status in the party.
Justice Danladi declared that the respondent was not entitled to any right or privilege accorded to APC members in the state.
He also restrained APC from recognising Abbo as its candidate, adding he had failed to defend himself as demanded by the court.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...