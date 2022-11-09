Court nullifies Labour Party’s governorship primary in Enugu

Justice Evelyn Maha of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday nullified the primary election that Mr. Chijioke Edeoga as the Labour Party governorship candidate in Enugu State.

The judge delivered the ruling in an application filed by the LP governorship aspirant in the state, Capt. Everest Nnaji.

Nnaji had challenged the election over his exclusion from the exercise which took place on August 4.

READ ALSO: IPOB accuses state agents of using its insignia to attack Labour Party rallies

He asked the court to declare him as the LP authentic governorship candidate in Enugu State.

Edeoga and Nnaji dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the LP before the primary election.

In her ruling, Justice Maha nullified the primary and ordered the party to conduct a fresh election that would include the duo within 14 days.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now