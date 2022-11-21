Court nullifies PDP House of Reps candidate’s nomination in Zamfara

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, nullified the primary election that produced Sani Galadima as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara State.

The judge, who delivered the ruling in an application filed by two members of the PDP – Muzammil Idris and Ibrahim Sani – ordered the party to conduct a fresh election in the constituency within 14 days.

Galadima, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and PDP were listed as respondents in the suit.

Justice Ekwo said: “An order is hereby made restraining the 1st defendant (Galadima) from parading himself as the purported winner of the 3rd defendant (PDP)’s primary election for the nomination of its candidate representing the Kaura Namoda/Bimin-Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara State in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.”

