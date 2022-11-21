Politics
Court nullifies PDP House of Reps candidate’s nomination in Zamfara
Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, nullified the primary election that produced Sani Galadima as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara State.
The judge, who delivered the ruling in an application filed by two members of the PDP – Muzammil Idris and Ibrahim Sani – ordered the party to conduct a fresh election in the constituency within 14 days.
READ ALSO: PDP women leader joins APC in Zamfara
Galadima, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and PDP were listed as respondents in the suit.
Justice Ekwo said: “An order is hereby made restraining the 1st defendant (Galadima) from parading himself as the purported winner of the 3rd defendant (PDP)’s primary election for the nomination of its candidate representing the Kaura Namoda/Bimin-Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara State in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...