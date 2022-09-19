Court nullifies PDP Rep candidate election in Kebbi

The Federal High Court, in Birnin Kebbi, on Monday nullified the victory of Haruna Garba Argungu in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives primary in Argungu/Augie Federal Constituency of Kebbi State.

Justice Baba Gana Ashigar gave the judgment while ruling on an application filed by Sani Yakubu Noma, challenging the emergence of Argungu as a PDP candidate in the district.

The PDP and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were also listed as respondents in the case.

Noma had urged the court to declare the result of the House of Representatives primary election held in the district on May 23 in which he was declared the winner of the election as valid.

He said by virtue of the provision of sections 29 (i) and 84 (5) (c) (ii) of the Election Act, 2022 and the Electoral Guidelines for Primary Election of the PDP, the substitution of his name with that of Argungu was illegal and cannot be sustained.

The petitioner, therefore, asked for an order setting aside the substitution and publication of Argungu as the PDP candidate in Argungu/Augie Federal Constituency by INEC.

In his ruling, Justice Ashigar declared Noma as the PDP candidate in the district and ordered INEC to recognise him as such.

