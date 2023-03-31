Politics
Court nullifies suspension of Ogun Assembly’s Ex-Deputy Speaker, Kadiri
A High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Friday, nullified the suspension of a former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Dare Kadiri, who represented Ijebu North II state constituency.
Justice O. A. Onafowokan in a judgment delivered in a suit brought before the court described the suspension as unconstitutional.
Onafowokan held that the lawmaker’s suspension was an abuse of power and abuse of office by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, and the entire House of Assembly.
Read also:Ogun opposition parties demand arrest of UI VC over alleged rigging of guber election
The court further ordered the payment of all emoluments due to the lawmaker.
The House had in September last year suspended Kadiri and one other, Solomon Osho, representing Remo North State Constituency, over alleged breach of the rights and privileges of the state legislature.
The House insisted the suspension was in line with the provisions of sections 14 and 15 of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, 2017.
While Osho was later pardoned and recalled, Kadiri had approached the court to challenge the suspension.
