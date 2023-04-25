Court of Appeal gets fresh suit seeking to stop Tinubu’s inauguration

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has received a new motion on notice that aims to prevent Bola Tinubu from taking office on May 29, 2023.

Ambrose Albert Owuru, a constitutional lawyer and candidate for president in the 2019 presidential election, and his political party, the Hope Democratic Party(HDP), filed the new lawsuit with the filing number CA/CV/259/2023.

Owuru is requesting that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, and President Muhammadu Buhari be forbidden from inaugurating Tinubu as the new leader of Nigeria on May 29.

The Court of Appeal’s hearing of the lawsuit has not yet been scheduled.

