Court okays arraignment of SunTrust Bank MD for alleged $12m fraud

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday fixed June 4 for the arraignment of Halima Buba, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SunTrust Bank Limited, over an alleged $12 million fraud.

Buba will be arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside the bank’s Executive Director/Chief Compliance Officer, Innocent Mbagwu.

The defendants’ arraignment was stalled on Tuesday due to their absence in court.

The EFCC is prosecuting the two bank’s executives for alleged conspiracy and aiding cash payments to different persons involving millions of dollars beyond the prescribed threshold without passing through a financial institution contrary to Section 21(a), 2(1), and 9(1)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and punishable under Section 19(2)(b) of the same Act.

When the matter was called, the prosecution counsel, Ekele Iheanacho (SAN), informed the court that the matter was slated for arraignment, but the defendants were not in court.

He stated that the commission had been unable to serve the charges on the defendants.

He said: “My lord, the prosecution has not been able to serve the defendants.

“Ironically, they are aware of today’s proceedings as their legal representatives are in court.

“My learned brother informed me earlier that they are willing to receive the service on behalf of their clients.

“We do not oppose this, but we wish to comply with Section 382(5) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, which requires us to bring an application for substituted service by way of an ex parte application.

“This can be taken before the next adjourned date, and both parties have agreed that the arraignment can be rescheduled for June 4, 2025.”

The lawyer, therefore, sought an adjournment, subject to the court’s convenience, to June 4 for arraignment.

Justice Nwite subsequently adjourned the matter till June 4 after taking the arguments of the parties.

The judge equally directed the prosecution to file and bring its application for substituted service on counsel to the defendants on or before May 29.

