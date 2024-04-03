Court Okays detention of Nigerian linked to ISIS for 60 days

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, gave the Department of State Service (DSS) the go-ahead to detain a Nigerian suspected to be a member of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Emmanuel Osase, for 60 days.

The judge gave the order after counsel for the DSS, A.A. Ugee, moved the ex-parte motion to the effect.

When the matter was called, Ugee informed the court of the application.

He said the motion ex-parte marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/409/2024 was filed under Section 66(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The counsel asked the court to grant an order enabling the DSS to detain Osase for 60 days pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Justice Ekwo granted the application and adjourned the matter till June 3 for report.

Osase, who was arrested on March 11, was accused of propagating the messages of the terrorist group and opposing the country’s democratic.

The prosecution also alleged that the defendant called for terror attacks on Nigeria and its symbols of sovereignty.

In an affidavit dated March 27 and deposed to by a DSS operative attached to the Legal Service Department, National Headquarters, Abuja, Ahmad Abubakar, he averred that the release of the suspect could jeopardise the investigation.

He said that Osase was arrested by the DSS team for alleged membership and propagation of ISIS terror messages.

Abubakar revealed that Osase was jailed for five years for terrorism-related offences in France and was deported after the completion of his sentence.

