Court Okays freezing of Dariye, son’s accounts
Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, dismissed a suit filed by former Plateau State Governor, Joshua Dariye, challenging the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s power to freeze their Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) accounts without a valid court order.
Dariye and his son, Nanle, had in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1457/2021 challenged the EFCC’s decision to freeze the accounts while the former was serving a jail term at Kuje correctional centre.
The commission and CSCS Plc were listed as defendants in the suit.
In the originating summons filed by their lawyer, the plaintiffs asked the court to determine whether the defendants were entitled in view of Section 34 (1) of the EFCC Act to freeze Dariye’s account number: 72515276 with CSCS and that of his son by placing a caution on the operation of the accounts without obtaining an order of the court to do so.
They, therefore, sought an order directing the defendants to lift forthwith the caution placed on the operation of their accounts.
In an affidavit attached to the application, Dariye’s brother, Dr. Haruna, averred that the former governor, who was granted a presidential pardon by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2022 was an investor with substantial shareholdings in several companies listed in the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
He said Nanle also had substantial shareholdings in some companies listed in the NSE.
He listed the companies in which they had investments to include Nigerian Breweries Plc, FBN Holdings Plc, UBA Plc, UACN Plc, Lafarge Africa Plc, Friesland Campina Nigeria Plc, and many others.
In his ruling, Justice Ekwo dismissed the suit for lack of merit.
He held that EFCC acted properly when it took steps to comply with the order of the court that convicted Dariye.
The judge declared that provisions of Section 34(1) of the EFCC Act were not applicable in the circumstance of the case.
He said: “This is not a situation where the 1st defendant (EFCC) needed to obtain ex-parte order of the court to take the steps it did on this matter.”
The judge noted that the finding also exonerated CSCS of any wrong against Dariye and his son.
