Court okays Oluwo’s trial for alleged assault

An Osogbo Magistrates’ Court on Friday granted an application filed by the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa, Oba Dirkrullahi Akinropo, seeking the trial of the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, for alleged assault.

The Oluwo reportedly assaulted the Agbowu during a peace meeting in Osogbo, the state capital, last month.

He had since been suspended for six months by the State Council of Traditional Rulers over the incident.

Akinropo, who filed the application through his lawyer, Soji Oyetayo, on February 27, sought the court’s approval to file another application compelling the Oluwo to appear in court for trial.

In a 41-paragraph affidavit filed in support of the motion, the monarch alleged that the Oluwo assaulted him in the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone XI, during a peace meeting on February 14.

Akinropo also urged the court to stop the respondent from harassing, intimidating, threatening or attacking him or using thugs and miscreants to do so.

In his ruling, Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara granted the Agbowu request to file an application compelling the Oluwo to appear in court for trial.

