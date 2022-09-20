Court orders accelerated hearing in libel suit against three factional PDP members in Edo

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Tuesday ordered an accelerated hearing in a N5 billion libel suit filed against three factional members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State.

Justice Idris Kutigi gave the order in an application by Musa Isiaka, counsel for the claimant, Senator Yisa Braimoh.

Braimoh had in a suit marked: FCT/HC/CV/1025/2022, asked the court to issue an order restraining the trio of Omobumhe Bobmanuel Umaru (aka Jesus Army), Osilame Okhuofu, and Boniface Pascal Ugbome from publishing defamatory words against him and members of his family.

He also urged the court to mandate the respondents to publish a public apology on the full pages of two widely read national dailies and on all the political platforms to which he and the defendants jointly belong.

Besides the N5 billion damages, the former lawmaker also asked for a N5 million compensation from Omobumhe, Okhuofu, and Ugbome as the cost of prosecuting the suit.

Braimah added that he was a member of several PDP social media political platforms, including the PDP Unity League Platform with the respondents.

According to him, other notable members of the PDP Unity League Platform include the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, his deputy, Philip Shaibu, the Secretary to the State government, Osarodum Ozie, Senator Ehegieuzamere, Senator Victor Oyofo and Chief Lucky Igbinedion.

When the case came up for mention on Tuesday, Omobhume were represented by Johnson Bolade while Okuofu and Ugbome were not represented by counsel.

Justice Kutigi adjourned proceedings till October 27 for Braimoh to effect service of court documents on Okhuofu.

