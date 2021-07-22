Entertainment
Court orders American producer, Dr Dre, to pay N151m to estranged wife as spousal support
American music producer, Andre Young, better known as Dr Dre has to pay the sum of $300,000 (N151 million) to his wife, Nicole Young as monthly spousal support.
The music producer and businessman was in court for a hearing with his wife this week.
According to legal documents, obtained on Thursday, July 22, the music mogul must make the monthly payments as long as Nicole remains a spinster.
“[Dre] is ordered to pay to the [Nicole] spousal support in the sum of $293,306.00 per month, payable on the first of each month, commencing August 1, 2021,” the order stated.
That equals $3,519,672 a year in support, not including other expenses.
Nicole, 51, is guaranteed $300,000 per month as long as she doesn’t remarry, according to the court order. Once she remarries, or if death should befall either of them, the payment will stop.
Dre will also pay her health insurance which will be similar to the coverage she had during the marriage. All other insurance for Nicole will be paid out of her pocket.
Dre and Nicole were married for 24 years before they split. They have two adult children – a daughter named Truly and a son named Truth.
