News
Court orders arrest Of COAS, Gen Yahaya, for contempt
A High Court sitting in Minna, the capital of the Niger State, on Wednesday, has ordered for the arrest of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Faruk Yahaya, for contempt.
Major General Olugbenga Olabanji, Commandant Training and Doctrine Command, Minna, is also scheduled to be detained for a related violation.
READ ALSO:Absence of counsel stalls trial of fake army general who claimed Buhari nominated him as COAS
Justice Halima Abdulmalik, the presiding judge, stated that the ruling was made after hearing an application on notice that was presented before the court in accordance with Order 42, Rule 10, of the Niger State High Court Civil Procedure 2018.
Yahaya and Olabanji would be kept in Minna correctional detention for challenges to the court’s ruling as of October 12, 2022, according to Justice Abdulmalik’s decision.
She claimed that the two accused must stay detained until they are free of the contempt.
The matter was then postponed until December 8 for further proceedings by Justice Abdulmalik.
