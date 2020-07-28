Court orders arrest of ex-NASS clerk over alleged misappropriation of funds

Justice Suleman Belgore of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court Monday issued a warrant for the arrest of the immediate past Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori.

Belgore issued the order during the hearing of an ex parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking the court’s order for the ex-NASS clerk’s arrest.

In the application marked M/8728/2020 filed before the court, the EFCC claimed that Omolori had ignored its invitation to report to the commission’s office to defend the allegations of funds’ misappropriation leveled against him by a petitioner.

The commission was investigating an alleged diversion of 14 Toyota Hilux vehicles and 13 Peugeot 508 vehicles valued at over N400 million by Sani-Omolori.

The EFCC added that it invited several officials of the National Assembly Commission including Adamu Mohammed Fika, Oluseye Ajakaye, and others for investigation on the matter.

After listening to the commission’s counsel, S.N. Robert, the judge granted the application.

He said: “I have considered the application, I averted to Paragraph 7 of the supporting affidavit and Exhibit EFCC 4 wherein the respondent was said to have ignored invitations to report in the applicant’s office without any justifiable reason,” the judge said.

“It is clear to me that Section 3 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015 can be invoked in the circumstances of this case in granting this application and I so do.

“Warrant of immediate arrest is hereby issued against Mohammed Omolori, the former Clerk of the National Assembly forthwith.”

