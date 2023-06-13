Court orders arrest of IGP, Alkali, AIG

The Force Secretary, AIG Hafeez Inuwa, and the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Usman Alkali, have been placed under arrest by the National Industrial Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, for defying the court’s decision, which is considered to be contempt.

The IG is accused of disobeying a court ruling that required him to restore several police personnel who had reportedly been retired forcibly by the force and who are graduates of Courses 33, 34, and 35 of the police school.

The dismissed cops went before the court and asked for a ruling to overturn the IG’s decision to force them into early retirement. The IG, the Police Service Commission, and the Force Secretary of the Police were then directed by the court which was presided over by Justice Oyebiola Oyewumi, to reinstate the officers who had been forcibly retired.

The IGP and the other defendants, however, have not complied with the court’s decision since it was issued on April 19, 2022, when the sentence was delivered.

Justice Oyewumi castigated the IG in a recent ruling issued by the court on June 8, 2023, for the latter’s unwillingness to obey the court in spite of advice from parties in the police force.

The court order reads, “It is on record of this court that the court delivered a judgement in this case on 19/4/2022 and ordered that the judgement creditors/applicants should be reinstated forthwith. It is on record of this court also that the Police Service Commission, the statutory body that is vested with the power to appoint, promote and discipline the judgement creditors/applicants had ordered the Inspector General of Police to comply with the judgement of this court.

“It is equally noteworthy that the CP, Legal, the Head of Department of the Nigerian Police Force had also issued a legal advice urging the Inspector General of Police to comply with the order of this court vide a letter dated and the Inspector General of Police received it on 27/7/2022 yet he has refused to obey or comply with the judgement of this court.



“This is an officer of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who swore on oath to uphold the rule of law and same law he has now failed or refused to obey. It is also of importance to state that this court has given ample opportunities to him and the Force Secretary to appear before this court and show cause why they are not to be held to be in contempt of this court, the record of the court evinces that they have both been served the enrolment of order of this court severally yet they both deem it fit to flout the order of this court and desecrated this hallowed chamber and temple of justice.

“Justice is not only for the affluent, it is indeed for the poor and vulnerable also. I pause to say that I wonder what type of head of an enforcement agency like the police, the Inspector General of Police is, if he finds it so difficult or so difficult it seems for him to obey a simple order of court. I also wonder the type of example he is laying for his officers if he as the head of the Nigerian Police Force has chosen/ elected to flagrantly take the law into his advised by the Police Service Commission and his own officer, the CP, Legal to comply. This I must say is preposterous and appalling.

“It is in the light of all stated which are in sync with the record of this court that I hold the Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba and the Force Secretary, AIG Hafeez Inuwa for being in contempt of this court, they are to be arrested and be produced before this Court for necessary action.”

The court adjourned the case until October 9, 2023.

