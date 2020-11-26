Court orders arrest of Naval Commander for misconduct

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of an official of the Nigerian Navy Pathfinder, Rumuolumeni, Com. Sam Bora, on Tuesday.

The bench warrant was issued by a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The court accused Bora of failing to appear before it after it’s three times summon and refusing to release an arrested suspect.

The warrant was issued by Justice Hilary Oshoma on Tuesday, ordering that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and his men arrest and bring Bora to the court on December 3, 2020 to show course why he should not be disciplined.

In a statement by the lawyer to the plaintiff, Christian Woke, he narrated how Naval operatives arrested his client, Ledumbari Nafiri on August 2, 2020, adding that his client was denied access to his lawyer and defied a valid court order to release him.

“My client was wrongly arrested in a commando style, when the Naval officers invaded his house, carted away his properties and held him incommunicado. It was only after we approached the court and in the wisdom of the court ordered that he should have access to him.

“When the court finally ordered that he (Nafiri) be released, immediately the said order was served on Mr Sam J. Bora, the Commanding Officer of Navy Pathfinder, Rumuolumini, Port Harcourt, refused to obey the court’s order and rather transferred our client to Abuja, the same order was served to the Abuja Naval office and they still refused to release him,” he said.

Woke, hailed the decision of the court, saying, “We are very glad with the decision of the court, nobody is above the law, court orders must be obeyed no matter how you feel about it.”

He also prayed that the Inspector General of police and his officers will implement the said order and effect the arrest of Sam Bora.

