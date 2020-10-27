Court orders Atiku’s son to hand over children to ex-wife

An Upper Area Court, Kubwa, Abuja, on Tuesday ordered Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s son to hand over custody of their three sons to his ex-wife, Maryam Sherif.

Abubakar is the son of Nigeria’s former vice president of the same name.

The judge, Bashir Danmaisule, who delivered the judgment, said the custody of children lies in the hands of the mother.

He added that since the plaintiff was not married the said authority stands but if she was married, the custody of the children would be to her mother.

The judge said the defendant could not establish any default against the plaintiff to deprive her of her children under Islamic law.

READ ALSO: #EndSARS: Our youths mean well, deserve to be heard, engaged —Atiku

He expunged the testimonies of five witnesses produced by the defendant during the case.

“Any aggrieved party can appeal the judgment within 30 days from today,” Justice Danmaisule added.

The defendant and his lawyer, Abdullahi Hassan were absent in court.

Abubakar got married to the defendant on February 2, 2012, and the union produced three boys.

They were separated in 2018.

Join the conversation

Opinions