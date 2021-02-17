Court orders banks to block Shell’s accounts over alleged $2.7bn oil theft | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Court orders banks to block Shell’s accounts over alleged $2.7bn oil theft
Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Wednesday granted an interim Mareva injunction known as a freezing injunction directing commercial banks to block accounts belonging to Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).
The move is aimed at recovering the cash value of more than 16 million barrels of crude oil allegedly diverted by the oil giant from AITEO Eastern E & P Company Limited.
The judge gave the order while ruling on a motion in suit marked FHC/L/CS/52/202 filed by AITEO Eastern E & P Company Limited.
SPDC is listed as first defendant while Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Shell Western Supply and Trading Limited, Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCO) were joined as second, third, fourth, and fifth defendants respectively.
The 20 banks where the Shell companies operate accounts in Nigeria were also joined as respondents in the suit.
Justice Oguntoyinbo directed the banks to “ring-fence any cash, bonds, deposits and all forms of negotiable instruments to the value of $2.7 billion and pay all standing credits to the Shell companies up to the value into an interest yielding account in the name of the court’s Chief Registrar.”
She further directed the Chief Registrar to “hold the funds in trust” pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction filed by AITEO.
The judge also restrained the defendants or their agents/privies from presenting to the banks “any mandate or instrument for the withdrawal of any money and/or funds standing to the credit of any of the accounts” of the defendants kept/maintained “at any of the named respondent banks “without first preserving/ring-fencing the sum of $1,251,305.5 or its equivalent in any other official currency including but not limited to the naira and/or pound sterling.
The funds, according to her, are the value of the plaintiff’s 1,022,029 barrels of crude oil (at the rate of $79.50 per barrel as stated in the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) letter dated July 8, 2020.”
The judge adjourned hearing in the matter till February 24.
Business
More troubles as Naira inches closer to N500/$1
The Naira depreciated against the dollar to close at N478/$1 at the black market on Wednesday, data posted on abokiFX.com, a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos showed.
Nigeria’s currency weakened against the dollar by 1.05 percent, breaking its four- day stability.
Naira has remained at N473/$ since Friday last week.
The naira depreciation has been attributed to strong demand amid a shortage of dollars.
At the Investors & Exporters (I&E) window of the foreign exchange, where forex is officially traded, Naira also depreciated marginally by 0.08 percent as dollar was quoted at N410 compared to N409.67k quoted on the previous day.
The depreciation took place as turnover rose by 25.37 percent with $40.79 million recorded as against the $30.44 million posted on Tuesday.
By implication, this leaves the gap between the unofficial market and I&E window exchange rates at 14.23 percent or N68.
Currency traders who participated in the official market maintained bids at between N390.00k and N410.00k per dollar.
Business
NSE: Investors lose N15.19bn in stock market
Investors lose over N15.19 billion at the close of trading on the floor of the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday.
The equity capitalisation closed at N21.16 trillion, lower than the N21.18 trillion the market closed with on Tuesday.
The All Share Index (ASI) dipped by 29.03 basis points to end trade at 40,465.32 ASI on Wednesday, below the 40,494.35 for Tuesday.
According to activities at the NSE monitored by Ripples Nigeria, the volume of shares traded declined as investors traded 244.20 million shares on Wednesday.
However, this was below the 356.43 million shares traded the previous day.
Also, the number of deals sealed by investors plunged to 4,083 at the close of market on Wednesday, below the 5,040 deals secured on Tuesday.
Value of shares was not left out as NSE reported that it decreased from N5.76billion to N2.65 billion on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, at the capital market today, Julius Berger rose to the top gainers’ chart after gaining N1.8kobo to close at N20.3kobo against the N18.5kobo it opened with.
Living Trust came second with N0.68kobo as its share price moved upward from N0.62kobo following N0.68kobo gain in share price.
Honeywell Flour followed after closing the market with N1.37kobo, rising from the opening price of N1.25kobo per share after recording N0.12kobo gain.
Cornerstone share price rose by 9.26% to move to N0.59kobo from the opening trade of N0.54kobo.
UPDCREIT completed the top five with N5.8kobo per share, gaining N0.4kobo to increase its share price from N5.4kobo.
Betaglas topped the losers’ chart after shielding N5.4kobo of its share price to close the market with N50, having opened trading with N55.4kobo.
Japaul Gold also made the losers’ list after its share price dropped to N0.72kobo from N0.79kobo per share, following a loss of 8.86 percent.
Fidson share price dipped by 8.55 percent to secure the third spot as it ended trading with N5.35kobo from N5.85kobo it opened with.
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share price declined to N0.35kobo per share from N0.38kobo, declining by 7.89 percent.
Vitafoam completed the list as its share price fell by N0.65kobo to end trade with N7.95kobo, having opened trade with N8.6kobo per share.
For top traded shares, First Bank was the most active stock on Wednesday, as investors traded N52.31 million shares worth N381.49 billion.
Transcorp shares were traded at a volume of 24.80 million valued at N23.81 million.
GTBank was next with 16.53 million shares traded at a cost of N512.52 million.
Zenith Bank reported 13.97 million shares worth over N349.27 million, while Vitafoam recorded 12.08 million traded shares at a value of N94.51 million.
Business
Buhari’s man faults CBN ban on cryptocurrency trading
A member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s economy advisory team, Bismarck Rewane, has faulted the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ban cryptocurrency transaction in the country.
Rewane, who stated this in a programme on Arise TV, said the CBN should have committed resources into understanding cryptocurrency operations rather than restricting banks from dealing with it.
He said: “They (cryptocurrency) are extremely risky, but you have to understand it. And to regulate it, you have to understand it. I think what the Central Bank should be doing is actually committing resources to understand it and see how we can embrace it, and take advantage of the opportunities.
“At the same time, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) should step up it collective investor scheme protection, so that people don’t do things they don’t understand.
“Investment like this is what we call the last fool theory; who is the last fool that will lose his money. But it’s not an opportunity that we can prohibit or ban, it is what we can regulate and see how we can engage, while at the same time, keeping our eyes wide open.”
