Politics
Court orders CBN to unfreeze accounts of #EndSars protesters
A federal high court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to unfreeze the bank accounts of some #EndSARS protesters frozen during the heat of the demonstration.
The judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, gave the order after counsel to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the legal representative of the protesters agreed to end the case.
“All processes filed deemed to have been withdrawn in the spirit of reconciliation, the suit is hereby struck out,” the judge said.
“The order of November 4, 2020, freezing the accounts of the respondents is hereby set aside.”
The apex bank froze the bank accounts of the #EndSARS campaigners believed to have been fueling the protest financially following nationwide demonstration that attracted global attention against police brutality in 2020.
Politics
FG warns Nigerians against ethnocising crime
The federal government has warned Nigerians against ethnocising crime in the country and also resist the tendency of seeing crime in relation to one ethnic group or another.
The warning was issued on Friday by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola who stressed that Nigerians must equate security with the global picture of a society that puts its emphasis on the dignity of man and human development.
Aregbesola, who made the comments in Abuja when he received a delegation from the Executive Intelligence Management Course 14 of the National Institute for Security Studies, also added that crime is an anathema to the nation.
He said; “One thing we must all resist is the tendency of seeing crime in relation to one ethnic group or another, a criminal is a criminal no matter the ethnic group he or she belongs to.
“No ethnic group in Nigeria glorifies crime and criminality, so let us all condemn crime.
“Our morality itself makes crime an unpopular vocation,” Aregbsola added.
Latest
Sokoto gov, Tambuwal, revokes contracts awarded by predecessor Wamakko
The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal has revoked no fewer than five major contracts in the state, including a General Hospital in Wamakko town awarded by his predecessor, Alhaji Aliyu Wamakko.
This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Ali Inname at a briefing in Government House, Sokoto.
The statement listed four other contracts revoked by Governor Tambuwal at the Murtala Mohammed Hospital as follows: two additional blocks of wards, landscaping of the hospital, construction of 47 staff quarters and that of the completion of a special work at the hospital which comprises a theatre, mortuary, laundry and others.
Garba who said that the developments followed the weekly State Executive Council meeting chaired by Tambuwal noted that the contracts were cancelled because the jobs had been abandoned.
He said; “The contracts were revoked because the jobs were abandoned by the contractors while assuring that due process will be followed in re-awarding the contracts to more competent and dedicated contractors.”
Politics
Zoning system, though not constitutional, is a strategy for winning elections –Ganduje
The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has declared that though, zoning system is not in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is a strategy for winning elections.
Governor Ganduje who made the admission on Friday as a guest on Channels Television while reacting to a question of which zone should produce the 2023 presidency, also said that the southern region of the country should be allowed to produce the next president of Nigeria.
“The southern part of the country but there should be a consensus of the members.
“Zoning system, even though it is not in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is a strategy for winning elections.” Ganduje said.
Speaking further during the TV interview, Ganduje said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the 2023 presidential election, adding that the ruling party has done well for Nigerians.
“I think in 2023, APC will win the election because more people are coming into the party. Though we lost some governors because of intraparty problems, at the same time some are coming into the party.
“Also there is a very strong movement now to reconcile the major actors and I think that is also making the party stronger,” he added.
Trending
