Court orders CBN to unfreeze accounts of #EndSars protesters

A federal high court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to unfreeze the bank accounts of some #EndSARS protesters frozen during the heat of the demonstration.

The judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, gave the order after counsel to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the legal representative of the protesters agreed to end the case.

READ ALSO: #ENDSARS: 100 days after Lekki massacre, no justice for victims, no police reforms —Amnesty Int

“All processes filed deemed to have been withdrawn in the spirit of reconciliation, the suit is hereby struck out,” the judge said.

“The order of November 4, 2020, freezing the accounts of the respondents is hereby set aside.”

The apex bank froze the bank accounts of the #EndSARS campaigners believed to have been fueling the protest financially following nationwide demonstration that attracted global attention against police brutality in 2020.