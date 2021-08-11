Metro
Court orders detention of eight herdsmen for alleged kidnapping, collecting N22m ransom
An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday remanded eight herders for alleged kidnapping and collection of N22 million ransom.
The defendants are: Umoru Abubakar, 28; Yakubu Samaila, 27; Mohammed Abubakar, 2; Shamsudeen Musa, 27; Suleiman Dauda, 27; Nura Musa, 27; Sanda Usman, 28; and Mustapha Samsun, 22.
The defendants, whose addresses were not known, were arraigned on a 26- count charge bordering on conspiracy, kidnapping, and collection of ransom.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. O. Ogunkanmi, who did not take the plea of the defendants for lack of jurisdiction ordered the defendants to be remanded at the Abolongo Correctional Facility in Oyo Town.
Ogunkanmi held that the defendants would remain at the facility pending the receipt of a legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs).
He adjourned the matter until Sept. 27, for mention.
Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Sikiru Opaleye, had told the court that the defendants and others at large allegedly conspired together to commit the act of kidnapping and collection of ransom.
READ ALSO: Herdsmen attacks on Plateau communities regrettable – Lalong
Opaleye told the court that on June 18, 2020, at about 4:00 p.m., the eight herders allegedly entered into IFA Integrated Farm, Iroko Village on the outskirt of Ibadan and kidnapped one Adedayo Adewole.
“The herders allegedly kidnapped Adedayo while on his father’s farm for the purpose of collecting ransom.
“They demanded the sum of N50 million as ransom from Adejare Adewole but allegedly collected N5 million from him for the release of his son, Adedayo
“On Dec.9, 2019: Umoru, Yakubu, Mohammed Shamsudeen, Suleiman, Nura, Sanda and Mustapha allegedly conspired and kidnapped the duo of Timothy Olaleye and Sunday Oluwadotun from their farm at about 2:30p.m., at Adesekun Village, near Ibadan.
“The defendants allegedly collected N4 million for their release,’’ Opaleye said.
He said that the offences contravened Section 3(1) and (2) punishable under Section 4 (1), 4(2) of the Oyo State Kidnapping (Prohibition) Law 2016, and Section 516 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2,000.
Opaleye also told the court that the offences contravened Section 1 (2 ) (a ) ( b) of the Robbery and Firearms ( Special Provisions) Act Cap RII Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...