Court orders dismissed police officer to open his defence in trial for alleged murder September 19
Justice David Mann of the Plateau High Court, Jos, on Tuesday ordered a dismissed police officer, Auta Aruwa, to open his defence in the trial for an alleged murder on September 19.
The state government arraigned Aruwa for the alleged murder of a 300-level student of University of Jos, Peter Rinji-Bala, last year.
The judge gave the order after the prosecution counsel, Mr. Garba Pwul, closed his case on the matter.
He ordered the policeman to defend himself from the allegations following an application for adjournment raised by the defence counsel, Mr. Emmanuel Madaki.
Madaki asked for an adjournment to enable him to prepare his defence on the charge against his client.
He said: “My Lord, with the prosecution closing their case today, I wish to humbly apply for ample time to enable us adequately prepare for the opening of our defence.
“So far we have five witnesses to take. We believe that when we return on the next adjourned date, it won’t take us more than two weeks to complete our defence.”
Pwul, however, did not oppose the application for adjournment.
“We are ready to hear them as it’s their constitutional right to be heard,” he stated.
The prosecution alleged that Aruwa killed Peter on May 12, 2020, in company of his friends, who were earlier arrested and released by personnel of Operations Save Haven (OPSH) for alleged violation of the COVID-19 lockdown in Jos.
