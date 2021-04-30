Court orders Dr Dre to pay $500,000 to lawyers of estranged wife | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Court orders Dr Dre to pay $500,000 to lawyers of estranged wife
American music producer, Andre Young, better known as Dr. Dre has been ordered to pay half a million dollars to his divorce lawyers of his estranged wife Nicole Young.
Nicole Young, 51, had asked Los Angeles Judge Michael Powell to force her wealthy, soon-to-be-ex husband to pay her $2 million per month in spousal support, plus $5 million for her attorney fees.
During a hearing on Tuesday, April 27, the Superior Court Judge ordered Dre to pay her lawyers $500,000 within 10 days, while a decision on the spousal support issue has been delayed until another hearing on July 8.
In a written ruling, the judge said: “Pending the next hearing dates on this matter, the Court grants only $500,000 in attorney’s fees to petitioner’s (Nicole’s) counsel … Fees are to be paid to petitioner’s counsel, no later than May 7.”
The 56-year-old star, who was recently declared legally single agreed to continue paying for Nicole’s monthly expenses and will also continue to pay the mortgage on the Malibu home the 51-year-old lives in.
Read also: Dr Dre out after 15-yr dry spell
However, the producer has insisted he won’t pay for her security costs.
In January, Dre agreed to pay Nicole $2 million in spousal support, which was to cover the period up until April 14.
Nicole had been asking for more than $2 million a month but Dre’s lawyer previously told the court her client has been voluntarily paying all her expenses since they split.
Dre had been paying Nicole $293,000 a month in support.
But she is asking the court to order him to pay her almost $2 million a month, plus the $5 million in fees to her attorneys – Samantha Spector and Lisa Meyer – that the judge ruled on Tuesday.
Nicole and Dre have two children together, Truice and Truly, while Dre has six children by five different women.
