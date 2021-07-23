Court orders DSS to produce Igboho’s 12 detained aides

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted the applications of the 12 detained aides of the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also called Igboho.

In his ruling on the ex parte application before the court on Friday, Justice Obiora Egwuatu directed the Department of State Service (DSS) to produce the detained aides of Igboho in court on the next adjourned date.

Also, Justice Egwuatu directed the DSS to show cause why the applicants should not be admitted to bail.

The matter was adjourned to July 29, during the court vacation.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the 12 detained associates of the Yoruba Nation activist had instituted a suit against the DSS and its Director-General, Yusuf Bichi.

Read also: Igboho’s lawyers says Nigerian govt yet to state charges against Igboho

The applicants’ counsel, Pelumi Olajengbesi, moved his ex parte motion praying the court for an order “mandating and compelling the respondents to produce the applicants” to enable the court “inquire into the circumstances constituting grounds of their arrest and detention” since July 1, 2021 and where it seems fit, grant applicants bail.”

They also sought the order of the court compelling the respondents to produce the applicants before the court and show cause as to why the applicants should not be granted bail in accordance with the provision of Section 32 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and other extant laws in Nigeria.

The ex-parte motion was supported by an eight-paragraph affidavit, exhibit, 11-paragraph affidavit of extreme urgency, affidavit of non-complicity of action, and a written address.

Join the conversation

Opinions