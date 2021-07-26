Court orders DSS to release #BuhariMustGo protesters arrested at Dunamis church

A court sitting in Abuja on Monday mandated the release of five activists including a blind Saxophonist, detained by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the activists were arrested at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja for wearing #BuhariMustGo T-shirts.

In his ruling, Justice A. I. Chikere of the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the DSS to immediately release the five activists namely: Ben Mannaseh, Emmanuel Larry, Victor Udoka Anene, a blind Saxophonist, Samuel Gabriel Iwatonaiye, and Henry Nwodo from custody with immediate effect.

According to claims, the activists were abused by church officials before being handed over to DSS operatives on July 4.

Consequently, the activists filed a lawsuit against the Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and pastor of the church, Paul Enenche over their illegal arrest, detention and violation of their rights.

The youths had been in the detention of the secret police since July 4 for wearing #BuhariMustGo T-shirts to the church.

They had sought an order of the court restraining the DSS and other respondents in the suits from violating their fundamental rights to freedom of religion and freedom of expression and the press as guaranteed under Sections 35, 38, 39, and 42 of the 1999 Constitution.

