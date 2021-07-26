News
Court orders DSS to release #BuhariMustGo protesters arrested at Dunamis church
A court sitting in Abuja on Monday mandated the release of five activists including a blind Saxophonist, detained by the Department of State Services (DSS).
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the activists were arrested at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja for wearing #BuhariMustGo T-shirts.
In his ruling, Justice A. I. Chikere of the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the DSS to immediately release the five activists namely: Ben Mannaseh, Emmanuel Larry, Victor Udoka Anene, a blind Saxophonist, Samuel Gabriel Iwatonaiye, and Henry Nwodo from custody with immediate effect.
According to claims, the activists were abused by church officials before being handed over to DSS operatives on July 4.
READ ALSO: ‘Buhari must go’ Dunamis Church youths sue DSS over alleged unlawful arrest, detention
Consequently, the activists filed a lawsuit against the Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and pastor of the church, Paul Enenche over their illegal arrest, detention and violation of their rights.
The youths had been in the detention of the secret police since July 4 for wearing #BuhariMustGo T-shirts to the church.
They had sought an order of the court restraining the DSS and other respondents in the suits from violating their fundamental rights to freedom of religion and freedom of expression and the press as guaranteed under Sections 35, 38, 39, and 42 of the 1999 Constitution.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....