Court orders EFCC, others to file defence in Aisha Achimugu’s suit

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and five other security agencies to file their defence in a suit filed by a businesswoman, Aisha Achimugu, to stop her planned arrest for alleged fraud.

Other security agencies listed in the fundamental rights enforcement suit are the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), State Security Service (SSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

The judge gave the order following a complaint by Achimugu’s lawyer, Kehinde Ogunwumijun (SAN), that none of the respondents was in court to show cause why the applicant’s prayers should not be granted despite being served with the earlier order of the court.

READ ALSO: EFCC declares socialite Aisha Achimugu wanted for alleged money laundering

Achimugu had in an ex-parte motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/626/2025 filed on April 3 sought an order of interim injunction restraining the respondents from threatening or harassing her with arrest, detention and invasion of her properties.

She also sought an order of interim injunction restraining the respondents from arresting, harassing, detaining or violating her right to life, freedom of movement and liberty as guaranteed by Chapter 4 of the Constitution pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion.

The EFCC on March 29 declared Achimugu wanted for alleged money laundering and a high-profile investment scam.

