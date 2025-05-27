Court orders EFCC to disclose evidence in ex-AMCON MD’s trial for alleged N20bn fraud

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on Tuesday ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to provide an investigative report and e-statement of Keystone Bank with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The judge gave the order in the ongoing trial of the former Managing Director of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Ahmed Kuru, for alleged N20 billion fraud.

He directed the EFCC to serve the court and the defence with the documents.

Justice Oshodi said the ruling would shape the next phase of the trial, ensuring that the defence had full access to the prosecution’s evidence ahead of further proceedings.

He adjourned the case till October 6 for further proceedings.

Kuru was arraigned on February 11 alongside Sigma Golf Nigeria Limited on an amended six-count charge of conspiracy to steal, stealing, and transfer of property derived from stealing, to conceal the origin and evade the legal consequences.

While Kuru pleaded not guilty, Sigma Golf, represented by its chairman, Hamidu-Modibbo, entered a guilty plea under a plea bargain deal.

Following the plea bargain, the court convicted the company and ordered the forfeiture of all its rights and interests in a unit of Keystone Bank shares to the Federal Government.

EFCC said the defendants and others still at large committed the offences sometime in 2016.

According to the commission, the defendants conspired to steal by dishonestly converting N20 billion, the property of AMCON, through Heritage Bank Limited, to the use of Sigma Golf for the acquisition of Keystone Bank Limited.

EFCC also stated that Sigma Golf and the others transferred N10 billion derived directly from the stealing, to conceal the origin of the said sum and evade the legal consequences.

