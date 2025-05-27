Court orders FCTA Director, 10 others’ arrest for alleged forgery

Justice Suleiman Belgore of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against the Director of Investigation and Prosecution in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Joseph Eriki, and 10 others.

The judge gave the order to compel their appearance before the court for arraignment in a charge filed by the Federal Government.

He issued the warrant following the application made by the prosecution counsel, David Kaswe.

Kaswe had told the court that all efforts to ensure the suspects’ presence in court for their arraignment in the charge marked, FCT/HC/CR/87/2025, failed.

He said: “We have not been able to produce the suspects in court. We made calls, informed their lawyers, and those who stood as sureties for them at the police station in the course of the investigation.

“In the circumstance, in the spirit of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) that contemplated speedy and day to day trial, we are applying under Section 124 of ACJA, that the court issues a bench warrant against them as a last resort to compel their attendance in court,” the lawyer stated.

READ ALSO: FIRS accuses FCTA of rascality, demands public apology for sealing office

In his ruling, Justice Belgore said: “Having been granted bail by the police during investigations of the case, a bench warrant is hereby issued against all of them to compel their appearance in this court for purposes of arraignment on a six-count charge dated February 31 and filed same day in this court.”

He subsequently adjourned the case till June 4 for arraignment.

The federal government had filed a six-count charge of criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, forgery, using as a genuine a forged document, criminal force to deter a public servant from his duty against Eriki and 10 others.

Others charged alongside the FCTA director are – Boniface Agwu, Ikechukwu Kanu, Donatec Electrical Company Limited, Super Structure Limited, Weatherfield Engineering, and Marine Service Limited.

The rest are Asher Information Services Limited, Isaac Omoluwa, Nwaimoneye Onyisi, Sarajo Aliyu, and Ogbole Michael.

They were alleged to have unlawfully entered Plot 461 – 470 and 486-496 belonging to Etha Ventures and put up structures to defraud Etha Ventures.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now