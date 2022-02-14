Metro
Court orders final forfeiture of military officer’s properties worth N3.07bn
Justice N.E.Maha of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the final forfeiture of 20 landed properties worth N3.07billion linked to a “top military officer” to the Federal Government.
The judge granted the order while ruling on the application filed by EFCC counsel, Cosmos Ugwu and Musa Isah.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.
He, however, did not name the military officer.
The spokesman said the assets were controlled through proxies including late General Aminu Maude, and companies such as Atlasfield Integrated Services Nigeria Limited, Marhaba Events Place, Aflac Plastics and Atlasfield Gas Plant Limited.
READ ALSO: Court orders EFCC to pay N1million to college provost for rights violation
The assets which are located in Kano, Katsina, Cross River and Kaduna States include fuel stations, event centers, plazas, block industries, truck assembly plant, polythene production factory and table water factory.
Others are plot of land at Rake, Adjacent to Dara Orthopaedic Hospital, Kano (N300,000,000) and 117 hectares of land located at Adiabo, Oduapani local government area of Cross River (N386,000,000).
The court had in May 2020 ordered the interim forfeiture of the properties following an ex parte application by the EFCC.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...