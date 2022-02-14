Court orders final forfeiture of military officer’s properties worth N3.07bn

Justice N.E.Maha of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the final forfeiture of 20 landed properties worth N3.07billion linked to a “top military officer” to the Federal Government.

The judge granted the order while ruling on the application filed by EFCC counsel, Cosmos Ugwu and Musa Isah.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He, however, did not name the military officer.

The spokesman said the assets were controlled through proxies including late General Aminu Maude, and companies such as Atlasfield Integrated Services Nigeria Limited, Marhaba Events Place, Aflac Plastics and Atlasfield Gas Plant Limited.

READ ALSO: Court orders EFCC to pay N1million to college provost for rights violation

The assets which are located in Kano, Katsina, Cross River and Kaduna States include fuel stations, event centers, plazas, block industries, truck assembly plant, polythene production factory and table water factory.

Others are plot of land at Rake, Adjacent to Dara Orthopaedic Hospital, Kano (N300,000,000) and 117 hectares of land located at Adiabo, Oduapani local government area of Cross River (N386,000,000).

The court had in May 2020 ordered the interim forfeiture of the properties following an ex parte application by the EFCC.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now