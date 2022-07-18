Metro
Court orders foreigners’ arrest for alleged N9.4bn fraud
Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Monday ordered the arrest of two businessmen for alleged N9.4 billion fraud.
The defendants – Nabil Maukarzel, a Lebanese and Halawi Fidaa, a French citizen, were expected to take their plea in court on Monday.
The duo were arraigned by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in 2021 for obtaining N9,442, 788,578.93 from Ecobank Plc under false pretences.
READ ALSO: Court sentences fake army general to seven years in prison for N266m fraud
They were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, fraud and stealing.
The defendants have refused to appear in court since the charges were filed last year.
After listening to police application for the defendants’ arrest, the judge issued a warrant for their arrest and ordered the police to declare them wanted.
