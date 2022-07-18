Court orders foreigners’ arrest for alleged N9.4bn fraud

Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Monday ordered the arrest of two businessmen for alleged N9.4 billion fraud.

The defendants – Nabil Maukarzel, a Lebanese and Halawi Fidaa, a French citizen, were expected to take their plea in court on Monday.

The duo were arraigned by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in 2021 for obtaining N9,442, 788,578.93 from Ecobank Plc under false pretences.

READ ALSO: Court sentences fake army general to seven years in prison for N266m fraud

They were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, fraud and stealing.

The defendants have refused to appear in court since the charges were filed last year.

After listening to police application for the defendants’ arrest, the judge issued a warrant for their arrest and ordered the police to declare them wanted.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now