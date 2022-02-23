Court orders forfeiture of 10 properties, funds linked to former Gov, Yari

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday, granted rules on an application by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) for the forfeiture of some properties and funds in some banks linked to a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari.

The court, headed by Justice Obiora Egwuatu, ordered the interim forfeiture of the properties, about 10 in number, with some outside Nigeria, and gave owners of the properties and funds 14 days to show cause why they should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

More to come….

