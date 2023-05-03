Court orders forfeiture of 324 properties linked to pension fraud in Kano

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, granted the final forfeiture of 324 properties linked to pension fraud in Kano State.

The judge granted the order while ruling on a motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja, said the commission had alleged that the properties were proceeds of unlawful activities of Kano state pension fund trustees.

The commission in October 2021 questioned the former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, for using funds remitted through the trustees to build houses for pensioners in the state.

The statement read: “The 168 houses at Sheikh Ja’afar Mahmud Adam Bandirawo City are made up of 55 units of 2-bedroom semi-detached houses; 51 units of 3-bedroom houses; 7 units of 3-bedroom converted; 17 units of 3-bedroom Carport; 3 units of 4-bedroom duplex; 9 units of 5-bedroom duplex and 22 units of 3-bedroom green-roof.

“The 122 houses at Sheikh Nasiru Kabara, Kano include 14 units of 2-bedroom semi-detached houses; 62 units of 2-bedroom semi-detached houses; 4 units of 3-bedroom converted; 13 units of 3-bedroom converted; 3 units of 3-bedroom detached houses; 11 units of 3-bedroom detached houses, 3 units of 3-bedroom carport, 5 units of 3-bedroom carport 2 units of 3-bedroom green roof; 3 units of 4-bedroom carport and 2 units of 4-bedroom pergola.

“The 38 houses at Sheikh Khalifa Ishaq Rabiu City, Kano include 19 units of 3-bedroom bungalow; 5 units of 3 green-roof; 6 units of 4-bedroom duplex, 2 units of 4-bedroom BQ, 1 unit of 4-bedroom duplex and 5 units of 5-bedroom duplex.”

