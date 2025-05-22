Court orders forfeiture of assets linked to ex-rural electrification agency directors

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, ordered an interim forfeiture of landed property linked to two former Directors of Finance and Accounts Department in the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Suleiman Bulkwang and Abdullahi Sambo.

The judge gave the order after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s lawyer, Martha Babatunde, moved a motion ex-parte to the effect.

He, thereafter, adjourned the matter till July 7 for a report of compliance.

Among the seven property temporarily forfeited include a 1-hectare plot of land in Ungwan Rere, Lafia Government Area of Nasarawa State linked to Sambo, and four units of two-bedroom flats in Kubwa, Abuja, linked to Bulkwang.

REA had been under investigation over alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of N1.4 billion.

Sambo was alleged to have benefited the total sum of N742 million from the funds which he allegedly used to purchase the landed property.

The EFCC, in the motion ex-parte marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/825/2025 and filed by Ekele Iheanacho (SAN), had sought two prayers.

The commission sought an interim order describing the assets as proceeds of unlawful activities.

It also sought an order directing the publication of the interim order in any national newspaper for person(s) in whose possession the funds sought to be forfeited are found.

Alternatively, the EFCC sought the order for anyone who is interested in the funds to appear before the court to show cause within 14 days why the funds should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

