Court orders forfeiture of Chinese national’s $300,000 to Nigerian govt

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, ordered the final forfeiture of $300,000 belonging to a Chinese national, Li Yan Pin, to the Federal Government.

The presiding judge, Justice Babatunde Quadri had earlier ordered the interim forfeiture of the funds after ruling on an exparte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Yan Pin, who was arraigned for money laundering, was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for failing to declare the money in his possession while boarding a flight to China en-route Dubai.

Justice Quadri judgment noted that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and found the defendant guilty for money laundering.

The defense counsel pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy, saying the Chinese national had invested his resources in the development of Nigeria, and currently having health challenges.

However, the judge opted against sending the convict to prison on health ground.

