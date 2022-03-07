Court orders forfeiture of Dariye’s Abuja mansion to Nigerian govt

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday ordered the final forfeiture of the Abuja mansion owned by a former governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye, to the Federal Government.

The judge gave the verdict while ruling on an application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Dariye was jailed 14 years by the Federal Capital Territory High Court for criminal breach of trust and dishonest conversion of about N2 billion belonging to Plateau State in 2018.

Justice Egwuatu also dismissed an application by the former governor which sought the release of the property at Plot 1802 A04, No: 19 Frederick Chiluba Close, Asokoro, Abuja to him.

He upheld the prosecution’s argument that Dariye’s claim that the property belonged to his company, Ebenezer Retnan Ventu

