Court orders forfeiture of N110.4m traced to teacher, accomplices

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the interim forfeiture of N110.4 million traced to the bank accounts of one James Erebuoye and seven other persons by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to the Federal Government.

Justice D. Okoruwa gave the order while in an ex parte application filed by Raheem Adesina on behalf of ICPC.

The commission also asked the court to order the forfeiture of a Toyota Lexus, a Toyota Venza SUV, including an iPad device found with the suspects.

The ICPC spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said Erebuoye and his accomplices allegedly benefitted from the over N550 million stashed in the account of a primary school teacher, Mrs. Roseline Egbuha, who was arrested by the agency in June 2020 for alleged 2020.

Egbuha was a teacher at Ozala Primary School in Abagana, Anambra State, before her arrest by the ICPC.

